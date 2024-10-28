Legacy Extreme
Beer Wall Menu
Prepaid Cards
Food Menu
Appetizer
Appetizer sampler
Fried Pickles, Chips & Queso, Southwest Eggrolls$17.99
Charcuterie Board (Feeds 6)
A mixture of meats, cheeses, fruits, crackers, & nuts$42.99
Charcuterie Cup$9.99
Chips and Queso$7.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
Legacy Nachos
Brisket, chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro$13.99
Tachos
Tator tots, brisket, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro$13.99
Fried Pickles$7.99
Jalepeño Popper Spring Rolls$7.99
Southwest Egg Rolls$7.99
Mac N Cheese Bites$7.99
Street Tacos
3 tacos with choice of meat, queso fresco, pickled onions, sour cream$10.99
Loaded Quesadilla
Choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream$12.99
Sand/Wrap
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket, pickles, onions$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce$12.99
Sliders$12.99
BLT$9.99
Chicken Club$12.99
House Club$12.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Fiesta Wrap$9.99
Lettuce Asian Wrap
Contains peanuts$12.99
Chicken Flatbread$12.99
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread$12.99
Burgers
Backyard Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles$12.99
Federales Burger
Pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo$12.99
Hatch Bacon Burger
Hatch pepper, egg, avocado, bacon$13.99
Mac Attack Burger
American cheese, lettuce, mac patty, pico de gallo$14.99
Mushroom Burger
Swiss cheese, mushrooms$12.99
Pizza
Wings/Strips
Fries
Dessert
Sides\alacart
Specials
4th of July Brunch
Double berry waffle with strawberries & blueberries with your choice of meat$9.99
4th of July Dessert
Strawberry lemonade shortcake$7.99
Brat
2 brats with peppers, onions, & a side of fries$12.99
Burgers, Brats, & Brew (Specialty)
Specialty burger & a $20 pour my beer card$32.99
Burgers, Brats, & Brew (Regular)
Choice of a burger or 2 brats with fries & a $20 pour my beer card$29.99
Burger (Regular)
Burger with a side of fries$12.99
Burger (Specialty)
Specialty burger with chopped brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, & a side of fries$15.99
Double Berry Salad
Salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, and mandarin oranges.$9.99
Kids Hot Dog
Hot dog with fries$4.99
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Chicken sandwich with your choice of side and drink$10.00
Burger Combo
Burger meal with your choice of side and drink$10.00
Pizza Meal
Whole 12 inch pizza with your choice of chips and a drink.$10.00
Brisket Burrito
Burrito with brisket, potato, and cheese with tortilla chips, salsa, and a drink.$10.00
Extra Dipping Sauce
Brunch Menu
Meals
The Legacy Breakfast
Eggs cooked any way, your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or chicken. Your choice of hash browns, fruit, homestyle potatoes, or grits, served with a biscuit or toast.$9.99
Legacy Breakfast bowl
A mixture of eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheese, & your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chicken.$9.99
The Legacy Breakfast Burrito
A mixture of eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheese, & your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chicken all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.$9.99
Chicken and Waffles$14.99
Waffle Collection
Strawberry Shortcake, Double Berry, Blueberry, Regular, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Roll$14.99
French Toast Collection
Strawberry Shortcake, Double Berry, Blueberry, Regular, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Roll$14.99
Texas Benedict$14.99
Avocado Toast$11.99
Chicken & Waffle$10.99
Legacy French Toast$10.99
Fruit Pizza$9.99
Carnivore$12.99
Breakfast Flatbread$13.99
French Toaster$10.99
Sides/Alacarte
Upstairs Bar
Beer
Beer Pitcher$24.00
Blue Moon$8.00
Budlight$8.00
Budweiser$8.00
Coors Light$8.00
Coors Original$8.00
Corona Premier$9.00
Dos XX$8.00
Guiness$8.00
Haboob$8.00
Haze Y'all$8.00
High Noon Tequila$8.00
High Noon Vodka$8.00
Hoop Tea$8.00
Miller$8.00
MODELO$8.00
Non Alcoholic Beer$7.00
Shiner$7.00
Topo Chico Seltzer$8.00
Ultra$8.00
White Claw Black$7.00
White Claw Peach$7.00
Yeungling Flight$8.00
Yeungling Lager$8.00
Karbach Ranch Water$8.00
Wine
Moscato Glass$12.00
Moscato Bottle$50.00
Rose Glass$12.00
Rose Bottle$50.00
Sparkling Rose Glass$12.00
Sparkling Rose Bottle$50.00
Chardonnay Glass$14.00
Chardonnay Bottle$60.00
Pinot Noir Glass$18.00
Pinot Noir Bottle$80.00
Swift Red Blend Glass$14.00
Swift Red Blend Bottle$60.00
Cabernet Glass$14.00
Cabernet Bottle$60.00
Nana's Bubbly$12.00
Pinot Grigio Glass$12.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle$50.00
Cocktails
Adios MF$12.00
Bahama Mama$11.00
BoBo's Bloody Mary$10.00
Cami's Cosmo$10.00
CC's Chilton$10.00
CCMJ Punch$12.00
Cinni's Espresso Martini$12.00
Clay's Old Fashioned$10.00
Cucumber Chilton$10.00
Frozen Margarita
Frozen lime drink mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen pina colada mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
Frozen Strawberry Daquiri
Frozen strawberry daquiri mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
G-Daddy Whiskey Sour$10.00
Irish Trash Can$12.00
Jordan's Paloma$10.00
Kymo's Manhattan$12.00
Lane's Long Island$12.00
Lisa's Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
Luna Blue Hawaiian$10.00
Madi's Moscow Mules$10.00
Mai Tai$10.00
Maya's Margarita$10.00
Mimosa$8.00
Mrs. Terry's Mojito$10.00
Nana's Negroni$12.00
Rod's Ranch Water$10.00
Saige's Tom Collin's$10.00
Stanford Sangriarita$12.00
T-Marsh Martini$12.00
Blueberry Lemon Drop$10.00
Mango Martini$12.00
Very Berry Lemon Drop$10.00
Shots
Astro Pops$8.00
Blue Gatorade$8.00
Bomb Pop Drops
A July special shot with a bomb pop popsicle$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Buttery Nipple$8.00
Cami's Lemon Drop SHOT$8.00
CC's Vegas Bomb$10.00
Chocolate Cake Shot$8.00
Doug's Par 4$8.00
Jo's Jaeger Bomb$8.00
Kymokaze$8.00
Legacy Extreme Shot$8.00
Liquid Cocaine$8.00
Liquid Marijuana$8.00
Lunch Box$10.00
Madi's Mexican Candy$8.00
Melon Ball$8.00
Orange Tea$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.00
Pink Starburst$8.00
Purple Gecko$8.00
Royal Baptist$8.00
Scooby Snack$8.00
Shot Ski
Southern Baptist$8.00
T's Green Tea$8.00
White Gummy Bear$8.00
White Tea$8.00
Jager Bomb$10.00
Liquor
1800 Reposado$10.00
1800 Silver$9.00
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$9.00
Casamigos Blanco$10.00
Casamigos Mezcal$12.00
Casamigos Reposado$11.00
Clase Azul Reposado$37.00
Don Julio 1942$42.00
Don Julio 70th Anniversary$11.00
Don Julio Anejo$9.00
Don Julio Blanco$10.00
Don Julio Reposado$10.00
Espolon Blanco$8.00
Flecha Azul Blanco$10.00
Hornitos$8.00
Lalo Blanco$10.00
Patron Silver$9.00
Tequila De La Gente$12.00
Tequila Rose$8.00
Yave Coconut$8.00
Yave Mango$8.00
Ciroc$9.00
Ciroc Mango$9.00
Ciroc Pineapple$9.00
Ciroc Red Berry$9.00
Ciroc Watermelon$9.00
Deep Eddy Cranberry$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
Deep Eddy Lime$8.00
Deep Eddy Peach$8.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red$8.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.00
Effen Cucumber$9.00
Enchanted Rock$8.00
Enchanted Rock Watermelon$8.00
Goodnight Loving$9.00
Grey Goose$12.00
Jumping Goat Coffee$8.00
Kettle One$8.00
Pinnacle Whipped$9.00
Smirnoff Vanilla$8.00
Titos$9.00
Weber Ranch$8.00
Western Son Blueberry$8.00
Western Son Cucumber$8.00
Western Son Raspberry$8.00
Western Son Strawberry$8.00
Spicy Tamarind$8.00
Blantons$20.00
Buffalo Trace$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
Bulleit Rye$10.00
Crown Apple$9.00
Crown Blackberry$9.00
Crown Peach$9.00
Crown Royal$9.00
Crown Special Reserve$10.00
Crown Vanilla$9.00
E H Taylor$10.00
Eagle Rare$10.00
Fireball$6.00
Hennessy$9.00
Howler Head$9.00
Jack Daniels$8.00
Jameson$10.00
Jameson Orange$10.00
Jim Beam$8.00
Makers Mark$12.00
Pendleton$12.00
TX Blended$10.00
Weller$12.00
Woodford Reserve$10.00
Texas Ranger-Original$8.00
Texas Ranger-Coconut Pecan$8.00
Southern Comfort$8.00
Bacardi$9.00
Captain Morgan$8.00
Malibu$9.00
Hendricks$12.00
Tanqueray London$10.00
Bombay Sapphire$10.00
Amaretto$8.00
Aperol$8.00
Baileys$8.00
Campari$8.00
Disaronno$9.00
Frangelico$9.00
Hpnotiq$8.00
Jagermeister$8.00
Kahlua$8.00
Licor 43$8.00
Rumchata$9.00
Rumpleminze$9.00
St Germain Elderflower$8.00
Apple Pucker$8.00
Cherry Pucker$8.00
Razzmatazz$8.00
Melon$8.00
Watermelon Pucker$8.00
Triple Sec$8.00
Tequila Rose$8.00
Buttershots$8.00
Creme De Menthe$8.00
Balvenie$11.00
Buchanans Deluxe$8.00
Buchanans Pineapple$9.50
Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
Johnnie Walker Blue$25.00
Macallan$15.00