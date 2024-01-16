  • Welcome to Legacy Extreme

    The Entertainmant Hub of Midland!

    About Us

Relax, Play, and Enjoy – All in One Place

    JUMP PARK

    At our jump park, guests can immerse themselves in a variety of activities including basketball, trampoline jumping, dodgeball, and diving into our foam pit & MORE! It’s the ideal spot for an afternoon of fun or an exciting venue for your next event.

    THE LOUNGE

    Our lounge is a haven for sports enthusiasts, equipped with the innovative self-service "Pour My" bar wall, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite drinks & eats while watching the big game. The ambiance of the lounge will make you feel as if you’ve stepped out of Midland into a whole new world.

    VIRTUAL SIMULATORS

    For those who love virtual sports, our simulators offer experiences in golf, football, baseball, dodgeball, soccer, hockey, & MORE! Our virtual experience provides a unique and thrilling way to engage in your favorite games.

