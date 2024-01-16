The Lounge at Legacy Extreme
Relax and unwind in The Lounge at Legacy Extreme--Enjoy the game on big screens while sipping on your favorite drinks from our innovative self-service "Pour My" bar wall. Indulge in delicious home-cooked meals and hand-crafted beverages in a welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. Whether you're catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply taking a break from the action, our lounge offers the perfect blend of comfort and excitement.
Pour-My Wall
This innovative self-service bar wall allows you to pour your favorite drinks at your own pace. Choose from a variety of beers, wines, and other beverages, all while enjoying the game on our big screens or relaxing in our cozy lounge, the "Pour My" Wall offers a fun and unique way to enjoy your drinks!
Upper-Level Bar
Watch your kids play and have fun below as you sip on expertly crafted drinks in a comfortable, stylish setting. It's the ideal spot for parents to take a break and socialize, all within sight of their little ones' adventures. Experience the best of both worlds at Legacy Extreme!
