Please Review our Rules & Regulations!

1. DO NOT jump if you are pregnant or have any health problems

2. DO NOT jump with shoes

3. You MUST have tramp socks

4. Only jump on the trampolines, do not jump or land on pads

5. ALWAYS JUMP AND AND ON TWO FEET - this is to avoid injuries. Landing on one foot can cause injury.

6. You must stay on your own trampoline and not bounce from trampoline to trampoline

7. If falling, try to land in a ball position. Keep all arms and legs in the ball and tuck your chin to your neck for the least amount of impact

8. NO flips, inverts or tricks over the padding onto another trampoline

9. NO rough-housing, wrestling, racing, tackling, shoving of any kind. KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF

10. NO food, drinks, or gum allowed on trampoline platform

11. Once ordering a alcoholic beverage your wristband will get cut off

12. NO belt buckles, clothing studs, keys, key chains, or sharp objects on apparel or in pockets

13. Empty your pockets before jumping, we are not responsible for lost or stolen items

14. NO objects on the trampoline platform, and balls MUST remain in the designated areas

15. NO ONE under the influence of drugs or alcohol allowed on the trampoline court

16. ALL JUMPERS must have one the designated wrist band for the time slot

17. If crossing from one trampoline to another you must make sure that no-one else is on the trampoline

18. If you already know how to flip you may do so as long as you are doing it on your OWN trampoline

19. NO climbing on the walls or nets or running up pads

20. No sitting on walls or hanging on nets

21. You must ALWAYS listen to the park refs…1st whistle for breaking rules a warning , 2nd whistle for breaking rules is an automatic “time out” for 10 min and the 3rd whistle is exit from the park for the day



