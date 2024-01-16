Founded by Terry Lane and Cinnimon Stanford, Legacy Extreme is Midland’s premier family entertainment center, designed to offer fun for all ages. Established in 2020, amidst the challenges of the global shutdown, the Lane and Stanford families persevered to bring a unique destination to their beloved city.





At Legacy Extreme, kids can explore our jump park, complete with trampolines, a parkour course, basketball, and dodgeball. Adults can enjoy a self-serve bar and immersive VR sports, featuring mini-games like golf, football, baseball, and lacrosse.





Legacy Extreme represents a shift in Midland's culture, catering to both its blue-collar roots and the growing population of young families. Our mission is to provide a space where everyone, regardless of age, can have fun and make lasting memories. As Midland grows, we’re proud to contribute to its evolving landscape by creating a welcoming, family-friendly environment. Come join us at Legacy Extreme, where fun and family come together!