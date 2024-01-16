More Than Just Entertainment – It's an Adventure!
Experience cutting-edge excitement with our state-of-the-art virtual simulators at Legacy Extreme! Dive into immersive worlds where you can play virtual golf, football, baseball, dodgeball, soccer, hockey, & MORE! Perfect your swing, score a touchdown, or hit a home run with realistic simulations that bring your favorite sports & games to life. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just looking for some fun, our virtual simulators offer an engaging and thrilling experience for everyone. Step into the future of entertainment at Legacy Extreme!
Book a reservation
How many guests?
2 people
1 person
2 people
3 people
4 people
5 people
6 people
7 people
8 people
9 people
10 people
Date
No times available
Time
Select a time
Online reservations must be made at least 2 hours before reservation start time.
1 / 2