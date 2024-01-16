Legacy Extreme
Appetizer
- Appetizer sampler$17.99
- Charcuterie Board (Feeds 6)$42.99
- Charcuterie Cup$9.99
- Chips and Queso$7.99
- Fried Pickles$5.99
- Garlic Parm Fries$7.99
- Jalepeño Popper Spring Rolls$7.99
- Mac N cheese Bites$7.99
- Mini Shredded Chicken Tacos$8.99
- Southwest Egg Rolls$7.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
- Terry Fries
Fries with brisket, queso, shredded cheese, and bacon$12.99
Sand/Wrap
Pizza
Dessert
Specials
- 4th of July Brunch
Double berry waffle with strawberries & blueberries with your choice of meat$9.99
- 4th of July Dessert
Strawberry lemonade shortcake$7.99
- Brat
2 brats with peppers, onions, & a side of fries$12.99
- Burgers, Brats, & Brew (Specialty)
Specialty burger & a $20 pour my beer card$32.99
- Burgers, Brats, & Brew (Regular)
Choice of a burger or 2 brats with fries & a $20 pour my beer card$29.99
- Burger (Regular)
Burger with a side of fries$12.99
- Burger (Specialty)
Specialty burger with chopped brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, & a side of fries$15.99
- Double Berry Salad
Salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, and mandarin oranges.$9.99
- Kids Hot Dog
Hot dog with fries$4.99
- Chicken Sandwich Combo
Chicken sandwich with your choice of side and drink$10.00
- Burger Combo
Burger meal with your choice of side and drink$10.00
- Pizza Meal
Whole 12 inch pizza with your choice of chips and a drink.$10.00
- Brisket Burrito
Burrito with brisket, potato, and cheese with tortilla chips, salsa, and a drink.$10.00
Extra Dipping Sauce
Brunch Menu
Meals
Sides/Alacarte
Mimosas
Upstairs Bar
Beer
- Beer Pitcher$24.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Budlight$8.00
- Budweiser$8.00
- Coors Light$8.00
- Coors Original$8.00
- Corona Premier$9.00
- Dos$8.00
- Guiness$8.00
- High Noon Tequila$8.00
- High Noon Vodka$8.00
- Hoop Tea$8.00
- Miller$8.00
- MODELO$8.00
- Non Alcoholic Beer$7.00
- Shiner$7.00
- Topo Chico Seltzer$8.00
- Ultra$8.00
- White Claw Black$7.00
- White Claw Peach$7.00
- Yeungling Flight$8.00
- Yeungling Lager$8.00
Wine
- Moscato G$12.00
- Moscato Bottle$50.00
- Rose G$12.00
- Rose Bottle$50.00
- Sparkling Rose G$12.00
- Sparkling Rose Bottle$50.00
- Chardonnay G$14.00
- Chardonnay Bottle$60.00
- Pinot Noir G$18.00
- Pinot Noir Bottle$80.00
- Swift Red Blend G$14.00
- Swift Red Blend Bottle$60.00
- Cabernet G$14.00
- Cabernet Bottle$60.00
- Nana's Bubbly$12.00
Cocktails
- Adios MF$12.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- BoBo's Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cami's Cosmo$10.00
- CC's Chilton$10.00
- CCMJ Punch$12.00
- Cinni's Espresso Martini$12.00
- Clay's Old Fashioned$10.00
- Cucumber Chilton$10.00
- Frozen Margarita
Frozen lime drink mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
- Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen pina colada mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
- Frozen Strawberry Daquiri
Frozen strawberry daquiri mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
- G-Daddy Whiskey Sour$10.00
- Irish Trash Can$12.00
- Jordan's Paloma$10.00
- Kymo's Manhattan$12.00
- Lane's Long Island$12.00
- Lisa's Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Luna Blue Hawaiian$10.00
- Madi's Moscow Mules$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Maya's Margarita$10.00
- Mrs. Terry's Mojito$10.00
- Nana's Negroni$12.00
- Rod's Ranch Water$10.00
- Saige's Tom Collin's$10.00
- Stanford Sangriarita$12.00
- T-Marsh Martini$12.00
Shots
- Blue Gatorade$8.00
- Bomb Pop Drops
A July special shot with a bomb pop popsicle$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buttery Nipple$8.00
- Chocolate Cake Shot$8.00
- Cami's Lemon Drop$8.00
- CC's Vegas Bomb$8.00
- Doug's Par 4$8.00
- Jo's Jaeger Bomb$8.00
- Kymokaze$8.00
- Legacy Extreme Shot$8.00
- Liquid Cocaine$8.00
- Madi's Mexican Candy$8.00
- Orange Tea$8.00
- Pink Starburst$8.00
- Purple Gecko$8.00
- T's Green Tea$8.00
- White Gummy Bear$8.00
- White Tea$8.00
- Shot Ski
- Scooby Snack$8.00
- Melon Ball$8.00
- Royal Baptist$8.00
- Southern Baptist$8.00
- Liquid Marijuana$8.00
- Astro Pops$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
Liquor
- 1800 Reposado$10.00
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$11.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$37.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio 70th Anniversary$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Espolon Blanco$8.00
- Flecha Azul Blanco$10.00
- Hornitos$8.00
- Lalo Blanco$10.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Tequila Rose$8.00
- Ciroc$9.00
- Ciroc Mango$9.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$9.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$9.00
- Ciroc Watermelon$9.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$8.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$8.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$8.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.00
- Effen Cucumber$9.00
- Enchanted Rock$8.00
- Goodnight Loving$9.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Jumping Goat Coffee$8.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$9.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$8.00
- Titos$9.00
- Weber Ranch$8.00
- Western Son Blueberry$8.00
- Western Son Cucumber$8.00
- Balvenie$11.00
- Blantons$20.00
- Buchanans Deluxe$8.00
- Buchanans Pineapple$9.50
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Crown Blackberry$9.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Special Reserve$10.00
- Crown Vanilla$9.00
- E H Taylor$10.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Hennessy$9.00
- Howler Head$9.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jameson Orange$10.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$25.00
- Macallan$15.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Pendleton$12.00
- TX Blended$10.00
- Weller$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray London$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Bombay$7.00
- Campari$8.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Hpnotiq$8.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Rumchata$9.00
- Rumpleminze$9.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Spicy Tamarind$8.00
- St Germain Elderflower$8.00
Other Non-Alcoholic
Jump Park
2 hour jump
Monthly membership
Family jump package
Birthday Parties
Legacy Small Party
Xtreme Small Party
Legacy Large Party
Xtreme Large Party
Ultimate Party
Deck Party
Downstairs Party Room
Extra Party Food
