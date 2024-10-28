Legacy Extreme
Beer Wall Menu
Prepaid Cards
Food Menu
Appetizer
Appetizer sampler
Fried Pickles, (6) Boneless Wings, & (6) Mac Bites$17.99
Charcuterie Board (Feeds 6)
A mixture of meats, cheeses, fruits, crackers, & nuts for the table$42.99
Charcuterie Cup
A mixture of meats, cheeses, fruits, crackers, & nuts served in a single portion cup$9.99
Chips and Dips Variety
Fried tortilla chips served with your choice of homemade queso, salsa, or guacamole$7.99
Spinach Dip
Creamy spinach dip served with fried tortilla chips$9.99
Fried Pickles
Crisp sliced pickles fried to golden perfection$7.99
Jalepeño Popper Spring Rolls
(2) Egg rolls filled with cream cheese, jalapeno, bacon bits & Chalula$7.99
Southwest Egg Rolls
(2) Egg rolls filled with cheese, brisket, black beans, spinach, & yellow corn$7.99
Mac Bites
Creamy mac N cheese fried to golden perfection in bite-sized portions$7.99
Loaded Quesadilla
Choice of meat, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream$12.99
Loaded Tiny Tacos
(10) Tiny tacos loaded with chicken, Chalula, sour cream, & cilantro$6.99
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls
(2) Egg rolls filled with ground beef, american cheese, chopped pickles & topped with our signature Legacy Sauce, lettuce, & tomatoes$7.99
Salads
Wings/Strips
Fries
Bleu Cheese Fries
French fries topped with, bleu cheese, chicken, scallions--add buffalo sauce for no additional charge$11.99
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries topped with chili, cheese, sour cream, & scallions$11.99
Garlic Parm Fries
French fries topped with our house garlic parm sauce$7.99
Terry Fries
French fries topped with brisket, pickled jalapeno, scallions, & sour cream$13.99
Bacon Cheese Fries
French fries topped with, chopped bacon, queso, & scallions$9.99
Nachos
Tacos
Wraps & Sandwiches
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Brisket covered in BBQ sauce, & topped with pickles, & onions$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & buffalo sauce$12.99
Big Dad's BLT
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce & mayo served up on sourdough bread$9.99
Chicken Club
Your choice or grilled or fried chicken stacked with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & bacon$12.99
House Club
Double decker stacked with turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & bacon$12.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken wrapped with green leaf, garlic parm sauce, parmesan cheese, & crispy croutons$9.99
Southwest Wrap
Chicken, fiesta cheese, onion, bell pepper, & southwest mayo$9.99
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey, bacon , lettuce, tomato, & ranch$9.99
Burgers
OG Burger
Served on a challah roll & topped with the classics--lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickles, & onion$12.99
Federales Burger
Served on a challah roll & topped with beef. chorizo. pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & jalapeno mayo$12.99
Hatch Bacon Burger
Served on a challah roll & stacked with Hatch chili peppers, provolone cheese, fried egg, pickled onion, & jalapeno mayo$13.99
Mac Attack Burger
Served on a challah roll & stacked with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, mac bites, queso, & pico de gallo$14.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Served on a challah roll & stacked with spring mix, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, & garlic mayo$12.99
Mad Dog Burger
Served on a challah roll & stacked with 3 patties, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, bacon, & 1000 island dressing$12.99
Sliders
(3) sliders of your choice | Burgers, brisket, or chicken. All served with lettuce, tomato, & onion on the side$12.99
Patty Melt
Served on sourdough & stacked with 2 smash patties, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, & our house "Legacy Sauce"$10.99
Pizza
Monster Pepperoni
Your classic pepperoni pizza but MORE$14.99
Supreme
Our pepperoni pizza topped with bacon, bell peppers, black olives, sausage, tomatoes, ham, red onions, & mushrooms$18.99
Meat Lover
Our pepperoni pizza topped with ham, sausage, & bacon$18.99
Veggie Deluxe
Our classic cheese pizza topped with red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, & bell peppers$18.99
Monster Cheese
Our classic cheese pizza but MORE$14.99
Spinach and Artichoke Flatbread
Spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, & grilled chicken$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, & grilled chicken$13.99
Sides & A La Carte
Current Specials
Kamikaze Wrap
Fried rice, spring mix, sticky bbq wings, & toasted sesame seeds wrapped in a tortilla$12.99
Philly Cheesesteak
Smoked brisket, onion, provolone cheese, & bell peppers on a hoagie roll$10.99
Black & Blue Burger
Served on a challah roll & stacked with a beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, & our house made honey mustard$13.99
4th of July Brunch
Double berry waffle with strawberries & blueberries with your choice of meat$9.99
4th of July Dessert
Strawberry lemonade shortcake$7.99
Brat
2 brats with peppers, onions, & a side of fries$12.99
Burgers, Brats, & Brew (Specialty)
Specialty burger & a $20 pour my beer card$32.99
Burgers, Brats, & Brew (Regular)
Choice of a burger or 2 brats with fries & a $20 pour my beer card$29.99
Burger (Regular)
Burger with a side of fries$12.99
Burger (Specialty)
Specialty burger with chopped brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, & a side of fries$15.99
Double Berry Salad
Salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, and mandarin oranges.$9.99
Kids Hot Dog
Hot dog with fries$4.99
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Chicken sandwich with your choice of side and drink$10.00
Burger Combo
Burger meal with your choice of side and drink$10.00
Pizza Meal
Whole 12 inch pizza with your choice of chips and a drink.$10.00
Brisket Burrito
Burrito with brisket, potato, and cheese with tortilla chips, salsa, and a drink.$10.00
Extra Dipping Sauce
Brunch Menu
Meals
The Legacy Breakfast
Eggs cooked any way, your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or chicken. Your choice of hash browns, fruit, homestyle potatoes, or grits, served with a biscuit or toast.$9.99
Legacy Breakfast bowl
A mixture of eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheese, & your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chicken.$9.99
The Legacy Breakfast Burrito
A mixture of eggs, homestyle potatoes, cheese, & your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or chicken all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.$9.99
Chicken and Waffles$14.99
Waffle Collection
Strawberry Shortcake, Double Berry, Blueberry, Regular, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Roll$14.99
French Toast Collection
Strawberry Shortcake, Double Berry, Blueberry, Regular, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Roll$14.99
Texas Benedict$14.99
Avocado Toast$11.99
Chicken & Waffle$10.99
Legacy French Toast$10.99
Carnivore$12.99
Breakfast Flatbread$13.99
French Toaster$10.99
Sides/Alacarte
Upstairs Bar
Beer
Beer Pitcher$24.00
Blue Moon$8.00
Budlight$8.00
Budweiser$8.00
Coors Light$8.00
Coors Original$8.00
Corona Premier$9.00
Dos XX$8.00
Guiness$8.00
Haboob$8.00
Haze Y'all$8.00
High Noon Tequila$8.00
High Noon Vodka$8.00
Hoop Tea$8.00
Miller$8.00
MODELO$8.00
Non Alcoholic Beer$7.00
Shiner$7.00
Topo Chico Seltzer$8.00
Ultra$8.00
White Claw Black$7.00
White Claw Peach$7.00
Yeungling Flight$8.00
Yeungling Lager$8.00
Karbach Ranch Water$8.00
Surfside Lemonades$7.00
Beer Bucket
price of 5 for 6 beers$43.00
Labor Day Beer Buckets
Beer buckets on sale for Labor Day weekend (half off Friday - Sunday)$20.00
Wine
Moscato Glass$12.00
Moscato Bottle$50.00
Rose Glass$12.00
Rose Bottle$50.00
Sparkling Rose Glass$12.00
Sparkling Rose Bottle$50.00
Chardonnay Glass$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Chardonnay Bottle$60.00OUT OF STOCK
Pinot Noir Glass$18.00
Pinot Noir Bottle$80.00
Swift Red Blend Glass$14.00
Swift Red Blend Bottle$60.00
Cabernet Glass$14.00
Cabernet Bottle$60.00
Nana's Bubbly$12.00
Pinot Grigio Glass$12.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle$50.00
Cocktails
Adios MF$12.00
Bahama Mama$11.00
Blueberry Lemon Drop$10.00
BoBo's Bloody Mary$10.00
Cami's Cosmo$10.00
CC's Chilton$10.00
CCMJ Punch$12.00
Cinni's Espresso Martini$12.00
Clay's Old Fashioned$10.00
Cucumber Chilton$10.00
Frozen Margarita
Frozen lime drink mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen pina colada mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
Frozen Strawberry Daquiri
Frozen strawberry daquiri mix, nonalcoholic.$10.00
G-Daddy Whiskey Sour$10.00
Irish Trash Can$12.00
Jordan's Paloma$10.00
Kymo's Manhattan$12.00
Lane's Long Island$12.00
Lisa's Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
Luna Blue Hawaiian$10.00
Madi's Moscow Mules$10.00
Mai Tai$10.00
Mango Martini$12.00
Maya's Margarita$10.00
Mimosa$8.00
Mrs. Terry's Mojito$10.00
Nana's Negroni$12.00
Rod's Ranch Water$10.00
Saige's Tom Collin's$10.00
Stanford Sangriarita$12.00
T-Marsh Martini$12.00
Very Berry Lemon Drop$10.00
Jogger's Juice$10.00
Shots
Astro Pops$8.00
Blue Gatorade$8.00
Bomb Pop Drops
A July special shot with a bomb pop popsicle$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Buttery Nipple$8.00
Cami's Lemon Drop SHOT$8.00
CC's Vegas Bomb$10.00
Chocolate Cake Shot$8.00
Doug's Par 4$8.00
Jo's Jaeger Bomb$8.00
Kymokaze$8.00
Legacy Extreme Shot$8.00
Liquid Cocaine$8.00
Liquid Marijuana$8.00
Lunch Box$10.00
Madi's Mexican Candy$8.00
Melon Ball$8.00
Orange Tea$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.00
Pink Starburst$8.00
Purple Gecko$8.00
Royal Baptist$8.00
Scooby Snack$8.00
Shot Ski
Southern Baptist$8.00
T's Green Tea$8.00
White Gummy Bear$8.00
White Tea$8.00
Jager Bomb$10.00
Liquor
1800 Reposado$10.00
1800 Silver$9.00
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$9.00
Casamigos Blanco$10.00
Casamigos Mezcal$12.00
Casamigos Reposado$11.00
Clase Azul Reposado$37.00
Don Julio 1942$42.00
Don Julio 70th Anniversary$11.00
Don Julio Anejo$9.00
Don Julio Blanco$10.00
Don Julio Reposado$10.00
Espolon Blanco$8.00
Flecha Azul Blanco$10.00
Hornitos$8.00
Lalo Blanco$10.00
Patron Silver$9.00
Tequila Rose$8.00
Yave Coconut$8.00
Yave Mango$8.00
Tequila De La Gente$12.00
Ciroc$9.00
Ciroc Mango$9.00
Ciroc Pineapple$9.00
Ciroc Red Berry$9.00
Ciroc Watermelon$9.00
Deep Eddy Cranberry$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
Deep Eddy Lime$8.00
Deep Eddy Peach$8.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red$8.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.00
Effen Cucumber$9.00
Enchanted Rock$8.00
Enchanted Rock Watermelon$8.00
Goodnight Loving$9.00
Grey Goose$12.00
Jumping Goat Coffee$8.00
Kettle One$8.00
Pinnacle Whipped$9.00
Smirnoff Vanilla$8.00
Titos$9.00
Weber Ranch$8.00
Western Son Blueberry$8.00
Western Son Cucumber$8.00
Western Son Raspberry$8.00
Western Son Strawberry$8.00
Spicy Tamarind$8.00
Blantons$20.00
Buffalo Trace$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
Bulleit Rye$10.00
Crown Apple$9.00
Crown Blackberry$9.00
Crown Peach$9.00
Crown Royal$9.00
Crown Special Reserve$10.00
Crown Vanilla$9.00
E H Taylor$10.00
Eagle Rare$10.00
Fireball$6.00
Hennessy$9.00
Howler Head$9.00
Jack Daniels$8.00
Jameson$10.00
Jameson Orange$10.00
Jim Beam$8.00
Makers Mark$12.00
Pendleton$12.00
TX Blended$10.00
Weller$12.00
Woodford Reserve$10.00
Texas Ranger-Original$8.00
Texas Ranger-Coconut Pecan$8.00
Southern Comfort$8.00
Knob Creek$10.00
Bacardi$9.00
Captain Morgan$8.00
Malibu$9.00
Hendricks$12.00
Tanqueray London$10.00
Bombay Sapphire$10.00
Amaretto$8.00
Aperol$8.00
Baileys$8.00
Campari$8.00
Disaronno$9.00
Frangelico$9.00
Hpnotiq$8.00
Jagermeister$8.00
Kahlua$8.00
Licor 43$8.00
Rumchata$9.00
Rumpleminze$9.00
St Germain Elderflower$8.00
Apple Pucker$8.00
Cherry Pucker$8.00
Razzmatazz$8.00
Melon$8.00
Watermelon Pucker$8.00
Triple Sec$8.00
Tequila Rose$8.00
Buttershots$8.00
Creme De Menthe$8.00
Balvenie$11.00
Buchanans Deluxe$8.00
Buchanans Pineapple$9.50
Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
Johnnie Walker Blue$25.00
Macallan$15.00
Wells
Other Non-Alcoholic
Mocktails
Jump Park
2 hour jump
Monthly membership
Jump Socks
