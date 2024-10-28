Skip to Main content
Legacy Extreme
0
Home
/
Cobb Salad
Cobb Salad
$0
Meat
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Salad Dressing
Select...
Subs
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
A mixture of green leaf & spring mix topped with a boiled egg, tomato, red onions, bacon, Monterey cheese, & crispy croutons
Legacy Extreme Location and Hours
(432) 218-5870
5606 Starboard Drive, Midland, TX 79706
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement