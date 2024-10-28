Skip to Main content
Fall Specials at Legacy Extreme for the Month of October
Fall Concoctions
White Girl Wasted
$12.00
Orange You Glad Its Fall
$10.00
The Nutty Espresso
$12.00
Poisoned Apple
$8.00
A Crimson Harvest
$13.00
Fall Dessert Specials
Apple Crumb Cheesecake
$7.99
Legacy Extreme Location and Hours
(432) 218-5870
5606 Starboard Drive, Midland, TX 79706
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
View menu
